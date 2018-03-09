5,612 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Purchased by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29,055.38, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. General Mills had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

