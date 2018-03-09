5,451 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at $187.16 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $135,127.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.45%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $818,361. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.72.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

