3,022 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) opened at $85.06 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,669.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.85 per share, with a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Wesolowski bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/3022-shares-in-perrigo-company-plc-prgo-purchased-by-cypress-capital-group.html.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.