27,017 Shares in Xerox Corp (XRX) Acquired by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 113,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Xerox by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Xerox by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 79,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Corp ( NYSE:XRX ) opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7,600.00, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.20. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

