$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software Inc (UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $27.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.28 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Upland Software reported sales of $19.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $27.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $97.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $443,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,963,122.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 28,654 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $641,563.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,669,222.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,016 shares of company stock valued at $45,655,757. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Upland Software by 784.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ UPLD) opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.37, a PE ratio of -28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

