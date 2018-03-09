20,816 Shares in 58.com Inc (WUBA) Acquired by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. 58.com makes up about 3.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in 58.com by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 8,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,746,000. Invictus RG boosted its stake in 58.com by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invictus RG now owns 3,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,906,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE WUBA) opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11,297.39, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 2.11. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

WUBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 58.com to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of its online classifieds and listing platforms. Its online classifieds and listings platforms enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information and conduct business in China. These platforms include 58, Ganji and Anjuke.

