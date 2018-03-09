199,637 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 199,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,205,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,480,000 after buying an additional 4,143,929 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 981.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,983,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after buying an additional 3,614,719 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,760,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 1,331,765 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 88.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after buying an additional 948,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,581,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,175,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Argus began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11,748.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

