$173.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $173.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.02 million to $180.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $168.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $173.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.05 million to $742.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $766.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $691.19 million to $821.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.14%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE HPP) opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,071.70, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

WARNING: “$173.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/173-87-million-in-sales-expected-for-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp-this-quarter.html.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.