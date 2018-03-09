1,713,742 Shares in XL Group Ltd. (XL) Acquired by Clearbridge LLC

Clearbridge LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,713,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,255,000. XL Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clearbridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XL. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,400,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XL Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of XL Group by 6,939.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of XL Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Group alerts:

In other XL Group news, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 62,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $2,684,076.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Lee Cross sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XL Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of XL Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of XL Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE XL) opened at $55.80 on Friday. XL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14,370.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts anticipate that XL Group Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is -40.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “1,713,742 Shares in XL Group Ltd. (XL) Acquired by Clearbridge LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/1713742-shares-in-xl-group-ltd-xl-acquired-by-clearbridge-llc.html.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.