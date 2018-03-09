12,490 Shares in Novartis AG (NVS) Purchased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $189,637.44, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “12,490 Shares in Novartis AG (NVS) Purchased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/12490-shares-in-novartis-ag-nvs-purchased-by-ironvine-capital-partners-llc.html.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.