$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Heico reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Heico had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $404.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.23 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $87.20) on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $84.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth $2,561,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth $763,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heico by 97.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 38,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 351,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. Heico has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $9,241.57, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

