Zumiez Inc.’s December Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) same-store sales increased by 7.9% in the month of December. Zumiez’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $162,742.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ ZUMZ ) opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.38, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,853 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 259,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,150 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

