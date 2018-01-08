Zoetis (ZTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis’ companion animal business performed impressively on higher international sales of Apoquel and Simparica and increased dermatology sales. This growth more than offset the negative impact of the implementation the Veterinary Feed Directive in the United States. Zoetis’ industry leading dermatology portfolio with products like Apoquel and Cytopoint, new oral parasiticide, Simparica, and several other new companion animal products is expected to drive further growth. The acquisition of Nexvet Biopharma will further strengthen Zoetis’ chronic pain management franchise.Shares of Zoetis have outperformed the industry in 2017 in the last six months. However, Zoetis faces stiff competition from companies like Merck Animal Health. Disease outbreak among animals is a material cause of concern for Zoetis’ livestock products.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZTS. Citigroup raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS ) opened at $73.36 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $35,747.45, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 62.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $114,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

