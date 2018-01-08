Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sino Biopharmaceut (SBMFF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceut (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceut (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) opened at $1.79 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceut has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections, Runzhong dispersible tablets, Mingzheng capsules, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, as well as Tianqingning injections; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, and Tianqingyitai injections.

