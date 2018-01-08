Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RBC Bearings (ROLL) to “Buy”

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $141.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, RBC Bearings’ shares outperformed the industry. In second-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s earnings and revenues exceeded the year-ago tallies by 6.4% and 6.7%, respectively. The upside was primarily stemmed by strong industrial business. The company perceives that sturdier industrial original equipment manufacturers’ demand as well as increased industrial distribution and aftermarket sales will continue to drive results in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the company anticipates to record wider margins in the near-term quarters on the back of its ongoing consolidation programs and increased operational efficacy. Moreover, RBC Bearings is also steadily lowering its debt burden over time.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROLL. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CL King assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ ROLL ) traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,025. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $3,045.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Crainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $1,811,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,487 shares of company stock worth $4,632,657. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

