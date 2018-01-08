Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) to Hold

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS UPMKY) opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. UPM-Kymmene has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $17,015.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (UPM) is a global forest company. The Company’s segments include UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood and Other operations. The UPM Biorefining segment consists of pulp, timber and biofuels businesses. The UPM Energy segment is an electricity producer.

