Zacks: CTS Co. (CTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 155 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CTS by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 60,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CTS (CTS) opened at $26.85 on Monday. CTS has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $884.36, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.14.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation is a manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets.

