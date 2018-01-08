Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of Wintrust Financial ( WTFC ) opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,657.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.96 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 22,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,794,933.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,915.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.58 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,563,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

