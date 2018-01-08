William Lyon Homes (WLH) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $35.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WLH. UBS Group started coverage on William Lyon Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

William Lyon Homes (WLH) opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.14. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.57 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 2,500 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $73,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $859,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Zaist sold 25,000 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $720,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,018.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $3,873,815 over the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 61.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

