Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western New England Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6302802025098 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.39. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNEB. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday. Compass Point downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

