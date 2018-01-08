Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western New England Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6302802025098 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.39. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.
