WesBanco (WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

WSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. FBR & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of WesBanco ( NASDAQ WSBC ) opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,797.88, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $95.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 386.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 274,555 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after buying an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,641,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 132,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

