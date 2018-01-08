Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.16 Million Holdings in ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ePlus were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ePlus by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ePlus by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ePlus by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,068.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $97.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $96,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $896,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.16 Million Holdings in ePlus Inc. (PLUS)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-4-16-million-holdings-in-eplus-inc-plus.html.

About ePlus

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.