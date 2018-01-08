Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their outperform rating on shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $94.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.43.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Shares of Raymond James Financial (RJF) opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Raymond James Financial has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,133.22, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 200,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $17,196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold sold 45,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,847,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,204 shares of company stock worth $27,453,239. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,773,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,206,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,746,000 after purchasing an additional 787,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,605,000 after purchasing an additional 642,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,139,000 after purchasing an additional 319,457 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/wells-fargo-co-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-raymond-james-financial-rjf.html.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.