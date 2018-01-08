Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2018 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

1/3/2018 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2018 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2017 – HCA Healthcare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2017 – HCA Healthcare was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2017 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2017 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Its top line has been growing over the past several quarters on strong volumes and improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions made over the past many years have helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry. Nevertheless, the company continues to suffer from weak commercial business that has faced declining volumes of admissions over the last few quarters. High level of bad debts and disappointing international business are the also plaguing the company.”

12/12/2017 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2017 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2017 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/21/2017 – HCA Healthcare had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.93. 3,079,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,550. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31,390.00, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $973,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,872. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

