Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report released on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of Albireo Pharma ( ALBO ) opened at $29.80 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca sold 500,000 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $10,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

