Watkin Jones (WJG) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note published on Thursday. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 225 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.99) on Thursday. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 113.73 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 251.25 ($3.36). The company has a market capitalization of $584.57 and a PE ratio of 1,596.43.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones plc is a United Kingdom-based construction and development company. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are those of property development and the management of properties for multiple residential occupation. The Company’s segments include student accommodation development, residential development, student accommodation management and corporate.

