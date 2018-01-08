WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 5,886 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,904,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Boeing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 596,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $117,989,000 after buying an additional 112,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Co (BA) opened at $308.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183,940.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Boeing Co has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $308.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 12,064.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 52.25%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Boeing to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.69 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

