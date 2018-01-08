Vocera Communications (VCRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCRA. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Vocera Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Vocera Communications ( VCRA ) traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 117,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,881. The company has a market capitalization of $907.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of -0.42. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,020. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 61.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,509,000 after buying an additional 344,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,424,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 236,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

