Viveve Medical’s (VIVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on Viveve Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Viveve Medical (VIVE) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,600. The company has a market cap of $96.36, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.66. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 275.77% and a negative net margin of 257.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 93.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 258,912 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 32.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a medical device, Geneveve, for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity, for improved sexual function, and for vaginal rejuvenation. The Company’s, Geneveve, is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity, which includes three components: the Viveve System (a radio frequency (RF), generator housed in a table-top console), a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip, as well as several other consumable accessories.

