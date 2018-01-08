Vining Sparks Reaffirms Buy Rating for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Vining Sparks in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Vining Sparks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (USB) traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. 6,583,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,525. The company has a market capitalization of $92,070.00, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,211.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vining Sparks Reaffirms Buy Rating for U.S. Bancorp (USB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/vining-sparks-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.