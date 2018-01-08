VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VeriFone Systems were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriFone Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VeriFone Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,030,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 70,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in VeriFone Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VeriFone Systems by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) opened at $17.93 on Monday. VeriFone Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2,010.00, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.96.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. VeriFone Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. VeriFone Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that VeriFone Systems Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriFone Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriFone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial cut VeriFone Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VeriFone Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VeriFone Systems in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.02.

VeriFone Systems Company Profile

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

