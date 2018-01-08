VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “VASCO Data Security International, Inc. is a global leader in trusted security with two-factor authentication, transaction data signing, document e-signature and identity management solutions designed for all businesses and government agencies. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud and provides a robust toolset for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications. “

Shares of VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ VDSI) opened at $14.25 on Friday. VASCO Data Security International has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $572.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VASCO Data Security International had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. VASCO Data Security International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 23,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $291,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,566. 25.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VASCO Data Security International by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in VASCO Data Security International by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VASCO Data Security International during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in VASCO Data Security International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in VASCO Data Security International during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About VASCO Data Security International

