Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBA. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 109,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,752,672.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE UBA) opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $831.61, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

