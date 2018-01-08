Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS UUGRY) opened at $22.43 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/united-utilities-group-uugry-upgraded-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.