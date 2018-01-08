United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $130,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 848,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,384,561,000 after acquiring an additional 133,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,082,000 after acquiring an additional 304,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,710,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 119,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of United Technologies Co. ( NYSE UTX ) opened at $131.57 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105,070.00, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $361,246.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,757.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $97,635.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

