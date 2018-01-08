Unisys (UIS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media stories about Unisys (NYSE:UIS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unisys earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.5603577282803 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Unisys (NYSE UIS) opened at $8.55 on Monday. Unisys has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.38. The firm has a market cap of $431.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.87. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Unisys will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UIS. ValuEngine raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Unisys from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unisys (UIS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/unisys-uis-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-16.html.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation (Unisys) is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. The Company offers services, which include cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In technology segment, the Company designs and develops software, servers and related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.