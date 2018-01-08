UBS Group Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Carrefour (CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.64) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.45) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. set a €13.00 ($15.48) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.86) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($19.29) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.41 ($21.91).
Carrefour (EPA CA) opened at €18.02 ($21.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13,960.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.17. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.42) and a 12 month high of €24.08 ($28.67).
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.
