UBS Group Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Carrefour (CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.64) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.45) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. set a €13.00 ($15.48) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.86) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.20 ($19.29) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.41 ($21.91).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour (EPA CA) opened at €18.02 ($21.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13,960.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.17. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.42) and a 12 month high of €24.08 ($28.67).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/ubs-group-reiterates-16-50-price-target-for-carrefour-ca.html.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.