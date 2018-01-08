UBS Group Reiterates “$122.00” Price Target for AveXis (AVXS)

UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research note published on Friday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of AveXis to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AveXis from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AveXis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Get AveXis alerts:

AveXis (AVXS) traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. 837,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,150. AveXis has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $3,264.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.46.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. research analysts predict that AveXis will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $180,242.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,518,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,841,019 shares in the company, valued at $186,366,353.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,340 shares of company stock worth $5,318,845. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AveXis by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,419,000 after buying an additional 380,396 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AveXis in the second quarter valued at about $6,162,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in AveXis by 21.0% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 402,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in AveXis in the third quarter valued at about $39,563,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AveXis by 34.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,069,000 after buying an additional 592,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Group Reiterates “$122.00” Price Target for AveXis (AVXS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/ubs-group-reiterates-122-00-price-target-for-avexis-avxs.html.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.