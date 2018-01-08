UBS Group Reiterates “$122.00” Price Target for AveXis (AVXS)

UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research note published on Friday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of AveXis to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AveXis from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AveXis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.94.
AveXis (AVXS) traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.08. 837,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,150. AveXis has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $3,264.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.46.
In other news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $180,242.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,518,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,841,019 shares in the company, valued at $186,366,353.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,340 shares of company stock worth $5,318,845. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AveXis by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,419,000 after buying an additional 380,396 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AveXis in the second quarter valued at about $6,162,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in AveXis by 21.0% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 402,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in AveXis in the third quarter valued at about $39,563,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AveXis by 34.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,069,000 after buying an additional 592,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
AveXis Company Profile
AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.
