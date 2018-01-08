UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (VOD) a GBX 285 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 285 ($3.81) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. set a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 232 ($3.10) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.68) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.81) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246.75 ($3.30).

Vodafone Group (VOD) opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.18) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 186.50 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.40 ($3.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $63,280.00 and a P/E ratio of -7,940.00.

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

