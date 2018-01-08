UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (INGA) a €17.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.40 ($20.71) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.90 ($21.31) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group set a €18.80 ($22.38) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.05) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.24) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.65 ($19.82).

ING Groep (INGA) opened at €15.81 ($18.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61,440.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.29. ING Groep has a twelve month low of €12.81 ($15.25) and a twelve month high of €16.13 ($19.20).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

