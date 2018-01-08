U and I Group (UAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $205.00

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.71), with a volume of 131086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.71).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $250.22 and a P/E ratio of 5,000.00.

In other U and I Group news, insider Matthew Weiner bought 36,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £69,196.80 ($93,838.89). Also, insider Peter W. Williams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £45,250 ($61,364.25).

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, formerly Development Securities PLC, is a property regeneration company. The Company’s segments include Investment, which is engaged in the management of its investment property portfolio, generating rental income and valuation surpluses from property management; Development and trading, including management of its development and trading properties, and Operating, which consists of servicing of office operations.

