Tupperware Brands (TUP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Saturday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,224.74, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.91%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman E V. Goings sold 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $2,642,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $3,010,776. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 146.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,157.7% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tupperware Brands (TUP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/tupperware-brands-tup-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.