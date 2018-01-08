Trinity Industries Inc Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for Trinity Industries in a report issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Sunday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE TRN) opened at $36.59 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5,553.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 125,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,111,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Mcwhirter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,409.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,722,237 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,869. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

