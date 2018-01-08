Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,650 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,430.00, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.41%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

