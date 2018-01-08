TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $21.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 2,088,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,920.00, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.65 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Glenn J. Keeler sold 15,401 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $261,508.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,055.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley William Blank sold 14,725 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $258,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at $860,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139,281 shares of company stock worth $19,304,905. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 75,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 108,565 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

