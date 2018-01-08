TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $21.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.
TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 2,088,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TRI Pointe Group has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,920.00, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74.
In related news, VP Glenn J. Keeler sold 15,401 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $261,508.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,055.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley William Blank sold 14,725 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $258,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at $860,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,139,281 shares of company stock worth $19,304,905. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 75,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 108,565 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
