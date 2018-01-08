TopBuild (BLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLD. Nomura upgraded shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD ) traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 211,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,325. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2,757.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. TopBuild had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TopBuild by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,890,000 after purchasing an additional 104,562 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

