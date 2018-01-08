The Madison Square Garden (MSG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Madison Square Garden Company is involved in the sports, entertainment and media industries. The company’s business segment consists of MSG Sports, MSG Media and MSG Entertainment. MSG Sports is involved in live sporting events. MSG Sports owns and operates sports franchises include the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, the New York Liberty, the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack. MSG Media is involved in production and content development for multiple distribution platforms. MSG Entertainment creates, produces and presents live productions, hosts live entertainment events. The Madison Square Garden Company is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Madison Square Garden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Madison Square Garden from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Madison Square Garden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.50 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research set a $260.00 price objective on shares of The Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of The Madison Square Garden ( NYSE MSG ) opened at $212.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07. The Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $166.86 and a twelve month high of $231.44.

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.06 million. The Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $75,632,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in The Madison Square Garden by 1,731.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 146,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 138,580 shares in the last quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP grew its position in The Madison Square Garden by 51.8% in the third quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 349,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Madison Square Garden by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Madison Square Garden by 59.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

