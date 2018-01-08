Taptica International (TAP) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

Taptica International (LON:TAP) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.49) to GBX 600 ($8.02) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of Taptica International (TAP) opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.66) on Thursday. Taptica International has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 520 ($6.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $327.55 and a PE ratio of 2,166.96.

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

