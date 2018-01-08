T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

TTOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ TTOO) opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.40. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 1,497.70% and a negative return on equity of 244.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,270,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 931.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 95,920 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,975,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 264,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/08/t2-biosystems-inc-ttoo-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.