System1 Group (SYS1) PT Lowered to GBX 360

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 412 ($5.59) to GBX 360 ($4.88) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of System1 Group (LON SYS1) traded down GBX 65 ($0.88) on Monday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. System1 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,050 ($14.24).

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,382 million during the quarter.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, formerly BrainJuicer Group PLC, is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on marketing and brand consultancy, with proprietary market research and advertising solutions grounded in the principles of behavioural science. The Company’s services include System1 Agency and System1 Research.

